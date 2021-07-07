Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Ophthalmic lasers serve number of applications such as photo-thermal, photo-disruptive, and photo-ablative ophthalmic laser therapy in ophthalmology. These applications have gained huge importance and have experienced rapid growth due to the increasing use of Nd:YAG, diode, Er:YAG, excimer and others.

The ophthalmic lasers market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the various factors such as technological advancements in ophthalmology devices and rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. Increasing cost of these equipment may hamper the growth of this market at certain extent.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Alcon (A Division of Novartis)

2. Abbott

3. IRIDEX Corporation

4. NIDEK Co., Ltd.

5. Lumenis

6. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

7. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

8. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

9. TOPCON CORPORATION

10. Ellex

The global ophthalmic lasers market is segmented on the basis of product and application On the basis of product, the market is segmented into femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, diode lasers, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into cataract removal, refractive error correction, diabetic retinopathy treatment, glaucoma treatment, age-related macular degeneration treatment, and others.

The ophthalmic lasers report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ophthalmic lasers market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ophthalmic lasers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The ophthalmic lasers report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ophthalmic lasers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

