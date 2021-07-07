Global Drip Irrigation Market Report 2020: Sales, Consumption, Regional-Outlook, Size, Revenue, Growth, Business Opportunities, Key-Players and Forecast Till 2025

The Drip Irrigation market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drip Irrigation.

Global Drip Irrigation industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

Key players in global Drip Irrigation market include:

Netafim

Rivulis Irrigation

Jain Irrigation Systems

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Hunter Industries

Eurodrip S.A

Trimble

Elgo Irrigation Ltd

EPC Industry

Shanghai Huawei

Grodan

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Market segmentation, by product types:

Porous Soaker Hose Systems

Emitter Drip System

Watermatic Drip System

Micro Misting Sprinklers

Market segmentation, by applications:

Agricultural Irrigation

Landscape Irrigation

Greenhouse Irrigation

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

The report can answer the following questions:

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Drip Irrigation industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Drip Irrigation industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Drip Irrigation industry.

4. Different types and applications of Drip Irrigation industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Drip Irrigation industry.

6. Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Drip Irrigation industry.

7. SWOT analysis of Drip Irrigation industry.

8. New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Drip Irrigation industry.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald