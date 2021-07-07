Dried Tart Cherry Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027 | Cherry Central, CherryActive Australia, Cherryvite Ltd

The global dried tart cherry market accounted for US$ 211.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027.

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global dried tart cherry market. The European, dried tart cherry market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for convenience food products. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the demand from the food & beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key dried tart cherry market players. In Europe, the morello type of tart cherry is highly preferred by the consumers. Moreover, several tart cherries producing regions are dominating the overall consumption and production patterns of the fruit, which includes Turkey, Hungary, and Ukraine, amongst others. These factors have led to the growth of the dried tart cherry market in the Europe region.

Some of the players present in global dried tart cherry market are Cherry Central, CherryActive Australia, Cherryvite Ltd, Enko Meyve Orman Ürünleri San.Tic.Ltd., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit, Inc., Payson Fruit Growers, Royal Ridge Fruits, Shoreline Fruit, Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC. among others. These players are influencing the growth of the dried tart cherry market.

Based on the end-use industry, the dried tart cherry market is categorized into the bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal and snack bars, cosmetics and others. The bakery products segment is dominating the dried tart cherry market. Dried tart cherries are used for enhancing the quality and flavor of products. Dried tart cherries are used as whole or as flavoring agent in bakery products. Its deep red color and sour taste makes its useful substance to create mouth-watering foods. They are used as finished items in bakery items along with snack mixes dried tart cherries such as cakes, cookies, candy, granola bars, etc. The rising health conscious population prefers to go for products which are healthy and nutritious. Moreover, the growing demand for healthy snacking items and convenience products is further expected to boost the demand for dried tart cherries. Several bakery and confectionary company are using tart cherries as a useful ingredient to prepare bakery products. Therefore, expanding end use application in bakery industry is expected to boost the growth of dried tart cherry market.

Growing demand of dried tart cherry from various end use industries is driving the growth of the dried tart cherry market. Tart or sour cherry is used across various end-use industries as healthy food, flavoring, or snacking options. Baking with cherries is considered to be part of summer luxury and is highly used in cakes, sweet-bread, cupcakes, brownies, muffins, pie, etc. Apart from being used in bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, dried tart cherries also find application in the beverage industry. Tart cherry also finds its application in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to prepare the medicine. Tart cherry syrups and capsules are gaining importance with the rising awareness among the consumer’s related health benefits associated with tart cherry. The increasing awareness of health benefits of dried tart cherry coupled with the functional properties and versatility in usage have also favored the dried tart cherry market growth all over the globe.

The overall global dried tart cherry market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the dried tart cherry market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the dried tart cherry market.

