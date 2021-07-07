Betaine Market Report by Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | American Crystal Sugar Company., AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

Betaine is defined as a type of neutral chemical compound which can be obtained naturally or can be made through artificial techniques. It helps to reduce the production rate of amino acid in the human body and improves the metabolism in the body. The U.S.A. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food and pharmaceutical products. Betaine is also approved by the FDA to treat a genetic state, where excessive amounts of homocysteine develop in the human’s body. Rising health awareness amongst the consumers have mainly led to the rising demands of betaine. Betaine offers various health benefits. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the betaine market.

Some of the players present in global betaine market are American Crystal Sugar Company., AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd, among others.

Betaine has been used as a feed supplement in animal nutrition for more than fifty years. It is added to farmed fish feed as an osmolyte to protect fish from the stress of moving from low to high salinity. Salmon liver mitochondria actively take up betaine when exposed to osmotic stress. Betaine serves as osmoregulator and can also be used to reduce the negative effects of heat stress. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food or nutraceutical products. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the betaine market.

Thus, it should be consumed at a recommended levels. Manufacturers of food products are strictly following the recommended levels of betaine. Betaine is highly being used in the pharmaceuticals industry, as it aids in maintaining digestive health, proper liver functioning, and fat loss, among others. Due to this, pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly being developing products with betaine as a composition. Thus, betaine market is expected to grow with the rise in pharmaceuticals industry. Thus, the aforementioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global betaine market.

On the basis of type, the global betaine market has been segmented into synthetic betaine and natural betaine. Under the type segment, the synthetic betaine market led the global betaine market. Moreover, the natural betaine segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. Betaine is available as betaine hydrochloride that is prepared using the synthetic production method. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride is also used as a digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine. The synthetic betaine is also available as a dietary supplement whose strength and purity can vary. The rising implementation of synthetic betaine in the animal feed sector and as a dietary supplement is estimated to fuel the betaine market all over the globe.

The global betaine market by form has been segmented into betaine anhydrous, cocamidopropyl betaine and others. The cocamidopropyl betaine segment accounted for the largest share in the global betaine market. Synthetic betaine is largely used as a functional alternative in broiler nutrition. Betaine is available as betaine hydrochloride that is prepared using the synthetic production method. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride is also used as a digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine. The synthetic betaine is also available as a dietary supplement whose strength and purity can vary. Some of the medical uses of synthetic betaine include treating the abnormal low levels of potassium in the case of hypokalemia, hardening of the arteries in atherosclerosis, inner ear infections, to protect the liver and many others. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the betaine market over the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald