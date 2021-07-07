Automotive Suspension Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% During the Period 2020-2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Suspension Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The analysts forecast the global automotive suspension market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive suspension for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the automotive suspension sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global automotive suspension market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global automotive suspension market is segmented into:

– MacPherson Strut

– Double Wishbone

– Multi-link

– Twist Beam

– Leaf Spring

– Air Suspension

Based on application, the automotive suspension market is segmented into:

– Passenger Car

– Commercial Vehicle

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global automotive suspension market are:

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

– ThyssenKrupp AG

– Tenneco Inc.

– Sogefi Group

– NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

– Mando Corporation

– Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

– LORD Corporation

– KYB Corporation

– Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

– Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

– Continental AG

– Benteler International AG

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global automotive suspension market.

– To classify and forecast global automotive suspension market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive suspension market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive suspension market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global automotive suspension market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive suspension market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of automotive suspension

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive suspension

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with automotive suspension suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

