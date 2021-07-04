Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2021

PMR’s latest report on Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics Market

The recent market intelligence study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2015 – 2021. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Gastrointestinal Disorder Therapeutics among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

key players in order to develop new drugs will further drive the market growth. However, high competition among the key players to gain the market share may ultimately lead to price erosion. Thus, will restrain the growth of this market. In addition, these disorders have low diagnosis rates and therapeutics have high side effects that may restrain the market growth.

Geographically, North America is considered to be the largest market of gastrointestinal therapeutics due to the large pool of patients of gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, launch of new and advanced drugs by key players coupled with increasing uptake of these drugs by consumers will further drive the market growth. Europe is considered as second largest market of gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics. Efforts of domiciled key players to fill their product pipeline with innovative drugs attracts number of customers and hence drives the market growth. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is the emerging market for gastrointestinal disorders market because of rising incidences of peptic ulcer, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and crohn’s disease.

Various key players contributing to the global gastrointestinal disorder therapeutics market comprises are AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Johnson & Johnson, Eisai Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Salix Pharmaceuticals and others.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



