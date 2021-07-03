Global Storage And Backup Software Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Storage And Backup Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The storage and backup software market consists of sales of storage and backup software. The software provide users and programmers with a systematic way to create, retrieve, update and manage data. This software allows users to read, update and delete data, which can then be fetched directly and/or through programmatic access.

The global storage and backup software market was valued at about $9.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.23 billion at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2022.

The storage and backup software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for storage and backup software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Storage And Backup Software market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

One of the latest trends in the storage and backup software market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) based applications which can create, store and protect data. Artificial intelligence is an area of computer science which simulates human intelligence. AI based applications create information on their own and verify the source of information before composing bits of knowledge to a database. These applications can also refine database management policies, align data to database capabilities and assess metadata across organization storage infrastructure. For instance, Commvault, one of the major vendors in the field of storage and backup software, introduced a new kind of backup and recovery software, which works with AI. This software helps users to keep data backup and recovery more efficient and effective by analyzing their patterns and performance.

Some of the major players involved in the Storage And Backup Software market are Dell Inc., HPE, Netapp, Hitachi and IBM.

