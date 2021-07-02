Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market consists of sales of isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies and related services. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are used to amplify DNA sequence from two different nucleic acids segments at the constant temperature.

The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (inaat) market was valued at about $1.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.88 billion at a CAGR of 12.3% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market in 2018. The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Nanostructures are being incorporated to in vitro diagnostics and in vitro rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) in order to improve existing tests and make them more effective or create innovative diagnostic test approaches that are incorporated in point-of-care applications. Nanostructures/nanotechnology uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. For instance, a range of RDTs have been developed to diagnose syphilis such as AccuBioTech (Accu-Tell Rapid Syphilis Test), Alere, Inc. (Alere Determine), Alere/Standard Diagnostics (SD Syphilis 3.0), The Tulip Group/Qualpro (Syphicheck – WB), Cypress Diagnostics (Syphilis Rapid Test), and Omega Diagnostics (Visitect Syphilis). These RDTs allow patients to be diagnosed at the point-of-care (POC).

Some of the major players involved in the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market are Alere, Biomeriux, Qiagen and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

