Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Segment Forecasts 2020 To 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s 3D Printed Medical Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The 3D printed medical devices market consist of sales of 3D printed medical devices and related services. 3D printing is a process to create three dimensional medical devices with the help of computer-aided design. Some of the 3D printed medical devices include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.

The global 3d printed medical devices market was valued at about $1.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.23 billion at a CAGR of 18.8% through 2022.

Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and similar musculoskeletal conditions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D printed medical devices market. Osteoarthritis is a disorder that damages the joint cartilage and surrounding tissues causing pain, stiffness, and loss of joint function to the person affected by it.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the 3D Printed Medical Devices market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The increasing use of 3D printing technology in the spine industry is one of the latest trends in the 3D printing medical devices market. The spine industry is adopting 3D printing to produce new innovative products that can promote bone ingrowth and improve implant fixation to spine bone, reduce the number of manufacturing steps, thereby making the 3D printing process more cost-effective in several cases. For instance, in 2018, Medtronic launched its titanium 3D printed platform – TiONIC Technology. TiONIC Technology is a 3D printed technique that uses laser methods to create implants with enhanced surface textures. Artic-L is the first implant created by the company using TiONIC Technology. The implant is made up of titanium and designed to be used by surgeons in spine surgery.

Some of the major players involved in the 3D Printed Medical Devices market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB and Cyfuse Biomedical.

