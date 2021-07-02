Fish Meal Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2019 – 2029

Fish Meal Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, Persistence Market Research (PMR) demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Fish Meal Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Fish Meal Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2019 – 2029. Rising demand for Fish Meal among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Fish Meal Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Fish Meal Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Fish Meal Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Fish Meal

Queries addressed in the Fish Meal Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Fish Meal ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Fish Meal Market?

Which segment will lead the Fish Meal Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Fish Meal Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Market Participants

Some active market participants who provide a fish meal in the global market are Al Dahra ACX, Archer Daniels Midland, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Cargill Inc., Calysta, Inc., Lallemand Inc., Nutreco N.V and Alltech among other fish meal manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Fish Meal Market

It is clear that aquaculture will continue to fill the rising supply-demand gap in the face of fast increasing global fish demand. Increasing competition and dependency for agricultural crops which are already under pressure to meet global demand for feed, food, biofuels, and bio-based materials drive the global fish meal market.

Increasing awareness about the fish meal diet such as blood meals, meat, and bone in animal feed expected to boost the demand for fish meal. People in a developed country shifting from red meat to alternative protein source for animal feed, which is expected to rise in the global demand for fish meal.

