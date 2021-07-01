Global Antivirals Market Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Antivirals Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The antivirals market consists of sales of antiviral drugs and related services. Antiviral drugs reduces the replication of viruses at different stages. Various type of viral infections for which antiviral drugs are used include HIV, herpes, hepatitis and influenza viruses.

The global antivirals market was valued at about $38.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $52.22 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2022.

The antivirals market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for antivirals and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Antivirals market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using combination therapy to develop antiviral drugs to boost their effectiveness against viral infections. Combination therapy combines more than one medication for the treatment of the same condition. Combination therapy is beneficial in case if viral organisms like the influenza virus, develops resistance to a particular antiviral drug. However, it takes longer for the virus to develop resistance to a combination of drugs which are used together. In combination therapy, it is ensured that the viral infections are receptive to at least one of the drugs, which terminates replication and suppresses the infection. Combination therapy is especially helpful in the treatment of HIV as they help to combat the other infections which arise out of HIV. In 2018, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company which discovers and develops novel antiviral therapeutics, announced a Clinical Trial Agreement for investigator-initiated Phase 2a study of their new drug, CC-31244.

Some of the major players involved in the Antivirals market are Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Roche Holding AG and Gilead Sciences.

