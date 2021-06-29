Vitamins and Herbal Dietary Supplements Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2016 – 2023

TMR’s latest report on global Vitamins and Herbal Dietary Supplements market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Vitamins and Herbal Dietary Supplements market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Vitamins and Herbal Dietary Supplements market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Vitamins and Herbal Dietary Supplements among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global vitamins and herbal dietary supplements market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is likely to remain the leading consumer in the global vitamins and herbal dietary supplements market in the coming years. The rising health-consciousness among citizens in the U.S. and Canada has resulted in growing adoption of various kinds of dietary supplements, which is likely to remain the key growth driver for the North America vitamins and herbal dietary supplements market. Europe, which also houses a large demographic of prosperous, health-conscious citizens, is likely to follow North America in the global vitamins and herbal dietary supplements market.

Asia Pacific could also play a key role in the development of the global vitamins and herbal dietary supplements market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the widespread reliance on conventional schools of medicine such as Ayurveda and TCM. The rising costs of healthcare in these countries could also benefit the vitamins and herbal dietary supplements market in Asia Pacific, as many patients are starting to prefer alternative modes of treatment.

Leading players in the global vitamins and herbal dietary supplements market include Cargill Inc., Lonza Group, SAS Nexira, SunOpta, and Tate & Lyle.

