Kava Root Extract Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017 – 2025

The Kava Root Extract market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Kava Root Extract market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Kava Root Extract market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Kava Root Extract market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Kava Root Extract market are elaborated thoroughly in the Kava Root Extract market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Kava Root Extract market players.

Market Segmentation: Kava Root Extract

The kava root extract market is segmented on the basis of application in food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. In food and beverage industry, kava root extract can be used to prepare non-alcoholic beverages such as kava tea. In cosmetic industry, kava root extract is used as a skin conditioning agent in the form of lotions, hair dyes, moisturizer, shampoo etc. In pharmaceutical industry, kava root extract is used in preparing drugs for antianxiety and as a dietary supplements.

The kava root extract market is segmented on the basis of nature as organic and conventional. Increasing awareness of use of organic products in daily consumption is expected to drive the organic kava root extract segment during the forecast period. Use of organic kava root extract powder in medicines and cosmetics is also expected to fuel market growth of kava root extract in the near future.

Global Kava Root Extract Market: Regional Outlook

Kava root extract is a native of South Pacific region. Hawaii is one of the major producer of kava. Australia, Micronesia, Polynesia, Vanuatu are some of the major consumers of kava root extracts. As a result of health hazards related to kava products some of the countries have banned selling and manufacturing kava root extract and its products.

Global Kava Root Extract Market: Drivers and Trends

Kava root extract demand is increasing due to its use in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. Kava root extract have medicinal properties due to which it is also used as a traditional medicine in New Zealand. Health benefits of kava root extracts such as it enables to fight cancer, reduce size of tumors, boosts immune system, reduces anxiety, promotes better sleep and others is further expected to support market growth during the forecast period. Research have shown that kava root extract helps in the nourishment of the intestine as it is a natural prebiotic and act as a natural laxative. Moreover, the consumption of kava extract promotes hair growth and helps in the treatment of grey hairs which is also expected to support market growth of kava root extract during the forecast period.

Global Kava Root Extract Market: Restraints

Kava root extract have multiple side effects such as drug abuse, reduce viral resistance, may damage liver etc. As a result of anxiety effect due to kava root extract product consumption it is not advisable to consume before driving. High or continuous intake of kava root extract may result in death. Kava root extract consumed in depression can result in worsening the depression leading to many health hazards. All the above factors may restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Global Kava Root Extract: Key Players

Some of the key players operating across the value chain of the global kava root extract market include Botanica, Kava King Products, Taos Herb Company, Natural Factors Inc., Best Nutrition Product Inc., Kona Kava Farm, GR Herbal etc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald