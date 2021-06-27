Connected Agriculture Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025
Connected Agriculture Market from PMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, Persistence Market Research (PMR) demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Connected Agriculture Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Connected Agriculture Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2017 – 2025. Rising demand for Connected Agriculture among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Connected Agriculture Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Connected Agriculture Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Connected Agriculture Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Connected Agriculture
Queries addressed in the Connected Agriculture Market:
- Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Connected Agriculture ?
- What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Connected Agriculture Market?
- Which segment will lead the Connected Agriculture Market by 2029 by end use segment?
- In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
- At what rate has the Connected Agriculture Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
key players in connected agriculture market are Vodafone PLC, Syspro, Trimble Navigation Limited, SAP A.G, Cisco Systems, Inc., Orange Business Services, Microsoft Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, SAGE.
Connected Agriculture Market: Regional Overview
Connected Agriculture Market is currently dominated by North America and region due to fast development in global technology. Asia Pacific Connected Agriculture Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Connected Agriculture Market Segments
- Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
- Connected Agriculture Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain
- Connected Agriculture Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Connected Agriculture Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Connected Agriculture Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
