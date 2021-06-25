HPV Testing Market Projected to be Resilient During 2016 – 2024
“
Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global HPV Testing market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The HPV Testing market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the HPV Testing are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global HPV Testing market.
prominent players in the market have led to the growth in the market.
Global HPV Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook
North America has been the largest market in terms of revenue not just because of increased cases of cervical cancer in the nation, but also because of rising awareness among women resulting from government initiatives. In January 2016, for example, UAB Comprehensive Cancer Centre, in collaboration with other cancer centers in the U.S., carried out awareness programs about HPV vaccine that helps prevent many forms of cancer. Liberal funding for research studies in this direction has also led to breakthrough discoveries and innovations, which are expected to increase takers for the HPV vaccine.
Asia Pacific market is also predicted to expand rapidly in the forecast period owing to high instances of communicable diseases in the developing economies such as India. The increasing number of government awareness programs that promote the benefits of early cancer screening is further expected to propel the market growth in the coming years
Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:
The prominent players in HPV testing are Abbott, AMDL, AdnaGen, Becton Dickinson, Ambrilia Biopharma, Decode, Cepheid, Roche, Correlogic Systems, Wallac, Dako, and Diadexus.
Key Segments in the HPV Testing Market are:
- Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Biochips/Microarrays
- Chromosome Analysis
- Microcomputers and Automation
- Artificial Intelligence
- Flow Cytometry
- Biosensors
Major regions analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
