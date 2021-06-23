Biomass market to witness robust revenue growth between 2016 – 2024

“

“”

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Biomass Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Biomass market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Biomass market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Biomass market. All findings and data on the global Biomass market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Biomass market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Biomass market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Biomass market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Biomass market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

competitive landscape and explains the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the report also includes recommendations and comments by the expert market leaders that corroborate the research.

Global Biomass Market: Drivers and Trends

In the wake of global warming and growing pressure on governments across the globe to reduce their carbon footprint, several regulatory authorities are turning towards usage of biomass. Thus, biomass is largely being used in heavy duty vehicles as diesel and CNG are being replaced for achieving a greener means of transport. Though expensive, bioethanol is steadily being adopted as a crucial fuel to drive the transportation sector. Governments and other environmentalists are urging even the passenger car users who spend on gasoline to start using bioethanol as it is biodegradable and has lesser toxicity. Thus, all of these efforts are likely to boost the overall market in the next few years.

Counted amongst a key renewable source of energy, biomass is slowly gaining momentum and gearing up to dominate the energy mix of several countries. Historically, biomass has been used for cooking at home and for heating. However, with technological advancements and increasing research and development for making biomass more usable, it is expected to gain wider commercial applications. Today, the new-age application of biomass is being seen in efficient furnaces and boilers. The developing countries are still adapting to the modern uses of biomass as traditionally it was only used for heating. Most of the biomass for heating procured from solid fuels such as wood chips, wood logs, twigs, saw-mill residues, and pellets. Agricultural residues such as straw are also used to generate biomass in rural areas of several developing countries.

Global Biomass Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the global biomass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. According to analysts, Asia Pacific region is poised to make a generous contribution revenue of the global market in the coming years. The growing energy demands due to the emergence of economies in Asia Pacific have led a spike in the demand for biomass.

Analysts predict that Europe will see a prolific uptake of biomass boilers in the coming years as The European Union is working towards reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2050. This move is expected to boost the demand for biomass in the region in the coming years to a significant degree. On the other hand, North America biomass market will surge at a slow pace during the forecast years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The chief operating players in the global biomass market are Drax, Alstom, Siemens, Foster, and Wheeler.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report:

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR's reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Biomass Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Biomass Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Biomass Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

