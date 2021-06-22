Telecom Expense Management Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028

The global Telecom Expense Management market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Telecom Expense Management market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Telecom Expense Management market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Telecom Expense Management market. The Telecom Expense Management market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competitive landscape of the TEM market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive TEM market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the TEM market’s growth.

Anatole SAS, Asentinel LLC, Calero Software LLC, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Ezwim B.V, MDSL, Valicom Corporation, Tangoe, Inc., Veropath Limited (IntelligentComms), WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and Avotus Corporation are some of the major players operating within the global TEM market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Telecom Expense Management Market

By Application

Financial Management

Order Management

Business Intelligence

Inventory Management

Contract Management

Dispute Management

Others

By Mode of Delivery

Managed Services

Complete Outsourcing

Cloud Services

By End-use Adoption

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

