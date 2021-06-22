Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market was valued at about $12.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.96 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022.

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market consists of sales of joint reconstruction devices and equipment and related services. Joint reconstruction devices and equipment are used in joint reconstruction procedures. These include shoulder replacement, ankle replacement, digit replacement, hip replacement, elbow replacement, knee replacement, and elbow replacement.

Major players in the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market are Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen and Wright Medical Group.

Presence of large pool of patients in joint reconstruction diseases is driving the market. Patients are preferring joint replacement treatment instead of other treatments for joint diseases, because of increased safety and reliability. The rise in the joint reconstruction disease such as osteoarthritis, knee and hip injury, road accident, cartilage and labral injury is increasing the patient pool. For instance, osteoarthritis is a common disorder of joint that mainly affects the geriatric population across the globe. This condition can be treated by joint replacement surgeries using orthopedic knee and hip implants surgery. According to the Arthritis Foundation, in the U.S. in 2016, about 50 million adults have arthritis and this number is projected to reach 67 million by 2030.

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is being restrained due to high rate of product recalls. The medical devices industry including joint reconstruction devices is seeing a significant spike in product recalls during recent years, due to defects, concerns regarding patient safety, software issue, mislabeling issue, quality issue and others, thereby affecting the growth of the market.

