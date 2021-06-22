Electrical Enclosure Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2026

In this report, the global Electrical Enclosure market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Growing Demand for Green Energy Will Boost the Demand for Electrical Enclosures

The rate of penetration of green energy is anticipated to accelerate the demand for electrical enclosure as these play an effective role in ensuring safety and effective connection quality of green energy. Renewable or green energy has been the major focal point in China over the last decade. The adoption of green energy is still low due to the high technological cost associated with it and associated power system issues. Only relatively limited work has been carried out to incorporate system devices into green energy plants. However, the establishment of renewable energy plants will definitely enhance the growth of the electrical enclosures market during the forecast period.

Strengthening Regional Transmission Network Will Push the Demand for Electrical Enclosures

Over the last decade, utility companies have been investing to strengthen their transmission network, especially in rural areas. The projects include designing, manufacturing, installing and commissioning of capacitor banks at substations to improve flexibility and reduce their reliance on a single power station. All these measures are being taken to improve energy generation, transmission and distribution as well as increase reliability and precision in industrial processes, infrastructure and buildings. However, the region lags behind in terms of safety installations in the region as compared to developed countries, which will both be an opportunity and a driving factor for the growth of the electrical enclosure market over the forecast period.

China Is Expected to Remain the Dominant Regional Market in the Global Electrical Enclosures Market over the Forecast Period

The China Electrical Enclosure market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028 and the North America Electrical Enclosure market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. Sales of Electrical Enclosure in North America is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 523.3 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

