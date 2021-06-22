Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand-Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024
Market Taxonomy
By Equipment Type
- Inline
- Offline
- Rotational
- Full-Body
By Technology
- Single Frequency
- Array Scanning
- Multi Frequency
- Pulsed Eddy Current
By Application
- Measurement
- Non-Conductive Coating Thickness
- Metal Thickness
- Detection
- Corrosion
- Flaw & Crack
- Testing & inspection
- Hardness Testing
- Conductivity Testing
- Weld Inspection
- Surface Inspection
- Bolt Hole & Tubing Inspection
By End Use Industry
- Transportation
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Marine
- Power Generation
- Oil & Gas
- Heavy Engineering Equipment
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South East Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
