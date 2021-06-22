Algorithmic Trading Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players
The global Algorithmic Trading market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Algorithmic Trading market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Algorithmic Trading market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Algorithmic Trading across various industries.
The Algorithmic Trading market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global algorithmic trading market. Some of the key players profiled in the algorithmic trading market include Trading Technologies International, Inc., Argo Software Engineering, Inc., Automated Trading SoftTechPvt. Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Software AG, Thomson Reuters Corporation, uTrade, and Vela Trading Systems LLC (OptionsCity Software, Inc.).
The algorithmic trading market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Algorithmic Trading Market
By Component
- Software
- Cloud-based
- Public
- Private
- On-premise
- Hybrid
- Cloud-based
- Services
- Managed/Outsourced
- Professional
By Trading Type
- Forex
- Stock Markets
- Commodities
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
In addition, the report provides analysis of the algorithmic trading market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Mainland
- Hong Kong
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- China
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
