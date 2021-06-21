IVD Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

The global IVD market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the IVD market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the IVD market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each IVD market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global IVD market report on the basis of market players

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomrieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Diasorin

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Immuno Diagnostics

Chemistry Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

POCT

Other

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Oncology/Cancer

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Others

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the IVD market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global IVD market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the IVD market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the IVD market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The IVD market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the IVD market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of IVD ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global IVD market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global IVD market?

