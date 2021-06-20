Milk Powder market set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by 2022 2012 – 2018

Global Milk Powder market report

As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Milk Powder , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Milk Powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

competitive landscape of the global milk powder market. The profile of key companies along with their capacity, cost, product specifications, latest developments, and contact information are also discussed in the report.

Overview of the Global Milk Powder Market

The primary appeal of milk powder is the increased shelf life it offers due to less moisture content. Longer shelf life is desirable in places with extreme temperature and poor transport facilities. The reduced transportation and storage costs associated with milk powder fuels the growth of the global milk powder market. Moreover, the rising disposable income of population living in emerging nations and increasing adoption as an alternative to milk are likely to boost the demand for milk powder.

The growth of the global milk powder market is anticipated to be hampered with the growing concerns for ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk. Whole milk powder has all the nutrients present in milk, except vitamin C, vitamin B12, thiamin, and a reduced amount of protein. Moreover, the 2008 Chinese milk scandal, in which hundreds of infants died due to the consumption of adulterated powdered milk, has led to the development of stringent regulations regarding milk powder in many countries including China. These regulations coupled with globally declining prices of dairy products pose a challenge to the manufacturers, thereby impeding the growth of the global milk powder market.

The global milk powder market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and geography. The key regions studied are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Globally, New Zealand is the leading exporter of milk powder. The U.S. is the leading producer of milk powder, however, a large part of the volume is consumed domestically. China and France are also among the largest markets for powdered milk.

By type, the global milk powder market is segmented into dry whey products, dry dairy blends, dry buttermilk, dry whole milk, and nonfat dry milk. Based on application, the market is segmented into infant formulas, nutritional foods, confectionaries, and baked sweets and savories.

Companies Mentioned in the Global Milk Powder Market

Some of the key companies in the global milk powder market are Kraft Foods, Belgomilk, Unilever, Nestle, and Friesland Campina.

Global Milk Powder Market, by Type

Dry Whey Products

Dry Buttermilk

Dry Whole Milk

Dry Dairy Blends

Nonfat Dry Milk

Global Milk Powder Market, by Application

Nutritional Foods

Infant Formulas

Confectionaries

Baked Sweet and Savories

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

The Milk Powder market research addresses the following queries:

How does the global Milk Powder market looks like in the next decade? How is the competition of the global Milk Powder market distributed? Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Milk Powder market by the end of 2029? Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Milk Powder in xx industry? Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Milk Powder market?

What information does the Milk Powder market report consists of?

Production capacity of the Milk Powder market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Basic overview of the Milk Powder , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Key regions holding significant share in the global Milk Powder market alongwith the important countries.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Milk Powder market.

