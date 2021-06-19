Temporary Power Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017 to 2026

Report Description

XploreMR’s team of energy & mining analysts has analyzed the temporary power market performance for the coming decade. The analysis has been published in XploreMR’s new report titled “Temporary Power Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026”. According to the analysis, the temporary power market is expected to witness an impressive growth rate owing to rising adoption of hybrid power solutions, growing reliance on renewable energy resources and increasing global energy demand. The report includes key market insights in the form of drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that are responsible for transforming the global landscape of the temporary power market.

The report delivers global as well as regional trends in the energy sector with respect to current and future energy demand scenario and supply challenges and their impact on the growth trajectory of the temporary power market. To seamlessly fathom the temporary power market outlook, the report is divided into 16 sophisticated chapters and are discussed below in brief.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary of Temporary Power Market

The report commences with the executive summary chapter that provides the information regarding market overview, market analysis, and market recommendations based on XploreMR’s proprietary analysis of wheel of fortune.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction – Temporary Power Market

This chapter of market introduction provides the information including market definition of the temporary power and market segmentation in the form of market taxonomy.

Chapter 3 – Market Viewpoint – Temporary Power Market

The chapter of market viewpoint includes macroeconomic factors, global economic outlook and their underlying effects on the growth of the temporary power market. The elaborated insights on market dynamics in terms of drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity analysis has been included in the chapter. A list of key oil & gas projects and major events that hold significance in transforming the market are covered in this chapter.

Chapter 4 – Global Market Analysis and Forecast – Temporary Power Market

The chapter delivers analysis of the temporary power market in terms of various market avenues and their relative impact on the forecast. In addition, in-depth discussion on the complete value chain of the temporary power market and overview on the power purchase agreement (PPA) is included in the report.

Chapter 5 – Global Temporary Power Market Analysis by Power Source – Temporary Power Market

From this chapter, segmentation of the temporary power market is discussed elaborately in ensuing chapters. This chapter discusses the market based on the power source in the temporary power market including diesel generator, gas generator, dual fuel generator and solar generator and their respective market sizes in terms of value and volume.

Chapter 6 – Global Temporary Power Market Analysis by End-Use

Based on the end-use type in the temporary power market, the chapter discusses market performance of different end-uses including utilities, oil & gas, mining, construction, manufacturing, events & hospitality and others. Market attractive analysis has been assessed for each end use and their relative market sizes have been analyzed.

Chapter 7 – Global Temporary Power Market Analysis by Region

With the perspective of geographical regions, the temporary power market performance in total of seven regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East and Africa is discussed in-depth in this chapter.

Chapter 8 – Temporary Power Market: North America Market Analysis and Forecast

This chapter delivers the information regarding the performance of temporary power market in the North America region. Country-wise analysis of the U.S. and Canada, and analysis of other segments based in power source type and end-use type are provided to have the overall outlook of the North America temporary power market.

Chapter 9 – Temporary Power Market: Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America temporary power market performance based on country-wise analysis of Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America is covered in this chapter. In addition, Latin America market performance is analyzed based on the power source type as well as end-use type in the temporary power market.

Chapter 10 – Temporary Power Market: Western Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

This chapter delivers the analysis on the Western Europe temporary power market. Country-wise analysis of the Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK and rest of Western Europe is covered to fathom the overall regional market performance during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Temporary Power Market: Eastern Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe are the sub-segments considered for the country-wise analysis of the Eastern Europe temporary power market. Regional analysis of other market segments based on power source type and end-use type in the Eastern Europe region has been covered in this chapters.

Chapter 12 – Temporary Power Market: Asia Pacific Excl. China Market Analysis and Forecast

The chapter provides analysis of the Asia Pacific Excluding China market analysis and forecast. All the market segments including based on power source types, end-use type and country-wise analysis is covered in the chapter to fathom the temporary power market outlook in Asia Pacific Excluding China.

Chapter 13 – China Market Analysis and Forecast

The chapter includes the temporary power market forecast of China based on thorough analysis of historical data and prevailing trends in the country. Considering the individual segments based on the power source type and end-use type, the China temporary power market forecast is discussed in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

The temporary power market forecast in the Middle East & Africa region is discussed in terms of historical analysis and current regional trends. Country-wise analysis of Turkey, GCC Countries, South Africa and rest of MEA have been considered to derive the regional performance of the MEA temporary power market.

Chapter 15 – Competition Landscape

This is one of the most insightful section of the report where users can find a comprehensive dashboard view of the leading market players, their market share analysis and in-detail company profiles.

Chapter 16 – Research Methodology

The robust research methodology followed during the course of the market analysis of the temporary power market is briefed in the form of graphical representation as well as market elaborated explanations on every approach taken for the market analysis. The section also provides a comprehensive list of assumption and acronyms used in the report.

Sources- The aforementioned information and derived facts have been screened after a thorough study of multiple resources such as published financial data, quarterly financial statements, 10-K & 10-Q filings, annual reports, local newspapers, company websites, company press releases, published trade data, and other data sources.

