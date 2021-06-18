Tonic Water Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

In this report, the global Tonic Water market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Tonic Water market report include:

Key Segments Covered

Content

Product Type

Application

Sales Channel

The Global tonic water market is segmented based on its content, product type, application and sales channel. On the basis of content, the Global tonic water market is segmented into regular and diet. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into non-flavored and flavored. On the basis of application, the Global tonic water market is segmented into alcoholic drinks, and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. The retail sales segment is further sub segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, online retailing and other retailing formats.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights tonic water demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the tonic water ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global tonic water market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global tonic water market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

Global Tonic Water: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are the key players of the global tonic water market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the tonic water market.

Key players in the global tonic water market includes Fentimans Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo Plc., Q Drinks, White Rock Products Corp., Thomas Henry GmbH & Co. KG, Powell And Mahoney LLC, Fevertree Drinks PLC, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, MBG International Premium Brands GmbH, East Imperial Superior Beverages, JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO., Boylan Bottling Co Inc., Casalbor, S.L., LLANLLYR WATER CO LTD, Shasta Beverages, Inc., Sygama SA, Luscombe Drinks, and Bradley’s Tonic Co.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tonic water market.

Global Tonic Water Market, by Type

Flavored

Non-flavored

Global Tonic Water Market, by Content

Regular

Diet

Global Tonic Water Market, by Application

Alcoholic Drinks

Direct Consumption

Global Tonic Water Market, by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Global Tonic Water Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

