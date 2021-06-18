Cannabis Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2020 – 2022

The Business Research Company’s Cannabis Products Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global cannabis products market was valued at about $12.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $36.2 billion at a CAGR of 29.9% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the cannabis products market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The cannabis products market consists of sales of cannabis products and related services. Cannabis is a psychoactive drug which is obtained from the cannabis plant of the cannabaceae family. Cannabis can be used for the treatment of various diseases such as chronic pain, cancer pain, depression, anxiety disorders, sleep disturbances and neurological disorders.

Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2533&type=smp

Solar cannabis cultivation is an emerging trend in the cannabis products market. As cannabis cultivation requires a large amount of energy for lighting, heating, air-conditioning, and dehumidification systems, cannabis products manufacturing companies are investing in solar cannabis cultivation. This is mainly a result of legalizing cannabis products in various states of the USA, which is continuously increasing the consumption of energy and leading cannabis manufacturers to opt for solar cannabis cultivation.

The security plan should include the security measures to prevent access of unauthorized people into the manufacturing premises and prevention of loss or theft of cannabis and cannabis products. Hence, this is expected to maintain vigil on manufacturing of cannabis in the coming the years.

The cannabis products market is segmented into

Flower Concentrates Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the cannabis product market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the cannabis product market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2533

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald