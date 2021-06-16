Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2027

The global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

China Isotope Radiation

Dongcheng

Jaco

Ciaeriar

Advanced Molecular-imaging Solution

Shanghai Atom Kexing

Cardinal Health

Mallinckrodt

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Nordion

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Iba Molecular Imaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Segment by Application

Oncology

Thyroid

Cardiology

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutic market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald