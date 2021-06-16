Global SUV Market: Future Investment Initiatives, Countermeasures of Economic Impact & Industry Insights during 2019 to 2025
The SUV Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
SUV is an automotive classification, typically a kind of station wagon/estate car with off-road vehicle features like raised ground clearance and ruggedness, and available four-wheel drive.
In recent years, in some countries the term SUV has replaced terms like “Jeep” or “Land-Rover” in the popular lexicon as a generic description for light 4WD vehicles.
The global SUV market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on SUV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SUV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of SUV in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their SUV manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Honda Motor
Toyota Motor
Nissan Motor
Ford Motor
General Motors
Hyundai Motor
Daimler
Renault
Volkswagen
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Size
Mini SUV
Compact SUV
Mid-size SUV
Full-size SUV
Extended-length SUV
by Fuel Type
Diesel
Petrol
Others
Segment by Application
Remote areas
Recreation
Motorsport
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Chapter One: Industry Overview of SUV
1.1 Definition of SUV
1.2 SUV Segment by Size
1.2.1 Global SUV Production Growth Rate Comparison by Size (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Mini SUV
1.2.3 Compact SUV
1.2.4 Mid-size SUV
1.2.5 Full-size SUV
1.2.6 Extended-length SUV
1.3 SUV Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global SUV Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Remote areas
1.3.3 Recreation
1.3.4 Motorsport
1.4 Global SUV Overall Market
1.4.1 Global SUV Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global SUV Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America SUV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe SUV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China SUV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan SUV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia SUV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India SUV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of SUV
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of SUV
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of SUV
Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of SUV
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date
3.2 Global SUV Manufacturing Plants Distribution
3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of SUV
3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans
