Global Suspension Industry: Key Companies Profile, Market Size Estimation, Consumption, Supply and Demand Analysis 2019
The Suspension Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
Suspension refers to all integrated systems of the tire, shock absorbers, springs, and linkages connecting the vehicle to its wheels.
Owing to the rising demand for comfort & luxury, increased fuel efficiency, decreased emission limits and increase in vehicle production, the suspension market is expected to grow.
The global Suspension market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Suspension volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Suspension market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Suspension in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Suspension manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ZF
Tenneco
KYB
Continental
Benteler
Magneti Marelli
Thyssenkrupp
Mando
NHK Springs
Sogefi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by System Type
Passive Suspension
Semi-Active Suspension
Active Suspension
by Architecture
Macpherson strut
Double Wishbone
Multilink Suspension
Twist Beam/Torsion Beam Suspension
Leaf Spring Suspension
Air Suspension
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Truck
Bus
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Suspension
1.1 Definition of Suspension
1.2 Suspension Segment by System Type
1.2.1 Global Suspension Production Growth Rate Comparison by System Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Passive Suspension
1.2.3 Semi-Active Suspension
1.2.4 Active Suspension
1.3 Suspension Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Suspension Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
1.3.4 Truck
1.3.5 Bus
1.4 Global Suspension Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Suspension Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Suspension Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Suspension
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Suspension
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Suspension
Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Suspension
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date
3.2 Global Suspension Manufacturing Plants Distribution
3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Suspension
3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans
