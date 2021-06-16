Exhaust Sensors for Automotive Market | Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast Report 2019-2025

The Exhaust Sensors for Automotive Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

A sensor is a device which detects or measures a physical property and indicates or responds to it. Types of automotive sensors include fluid level, temperature, and pressure and exhaust gas sensors. Sensors play a key role in safety, comfort, and emission control.

The Growth of the global exhaust sensors for automotive can be attributed to the rise in demand in the usage of electronics for emission control, safety and luxury. Among the overall automotive sensors market exhaust gas sensors is the attractive segment. Rising demand for passenger cars due to increasing disposable income has greatly boosted the automotive market which in turn has augmented the growth of exhaust sensors market. Whereas, stringent emission norms across the globe on the other hand has influenced the automotive industry to explore alternatives to reduce particulate matter especially in diesel vehicles.

The global Exhaust Sensors for Automotive market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exhaust Sensors for Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exhaust Sensors for Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Exhaust Sensors for Automotive in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Exhaust Sensors for Automotive manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Denso Corporation

Sensata Technologies

Hella KGAA Hueck

Hitachi

Infineon Technologies

NGK Spark Plug

Stoneridge

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Exhaust Temperature & Pressure Sensor

O2 Sensor

NOX Sensor

MAP/MAF Sensor

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Exhaust Sensors for Automotive

