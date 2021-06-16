BLE Module Market Growth, SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Development Channels, Trends, Types, Applications and Top Companies Overview till 2025

The BLE Module Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Ongoing improvements with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) combined with low cost chips and a large and growing developer community have made BLE a leading Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Billions of BLE enabled smartphones has created a massively scaled ecosystem for IoT developers. BLE is driving markets such as health and fitness wearable sensors where low power and 1 MB/s throughput is required. The expanded network range, throughput and capacity with Bluetooth 5 as well as the completion of the Bluetooth mesh specification has also made BLE a disruptor for fixed sensor networks.

The accelerated growth of IoT market is one of the major factors driving the global BLE module market. IoT is concerned with capturing data from the surrounding stimuli and allowing communication between people and machines. The increasing focus on the connected environment has resulted in IoT becoming one of the most rapidly growing markets. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators and transmit it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This allows end-users to make informed decisions. APAC accounted for the largest share of the BLE module market in 2017. According to Technavio’s market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period.

The global BLE Module market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on BLE Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall BLE Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of BLE Module in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their BLE Module manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nordic Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single-Mode BLE Modules

Dual-Mode BLE Modules

Segment by Application

Computing Devices

Smart Wearables

Smart Home Appliances

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of BLE Module

1.1 Definition of BLE Module

1.2 BLE Module Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global BLE Module Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single-Mode BLE Modules

1.2.3 Dual-Mode BLE Modules

1.3 BLE Module Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global BLE Module Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Computing Devices

1.3.3 Smart Wearables

1.3.4 Smart Home Appliances

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global BLE Module Overall Market

1.4.1 Global BLE Module Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global BLE Module Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America BLE Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe BLE Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China BLE Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan BLE Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia BLE Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India BLE Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of BLE Module

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BLE Module

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of BLE Module

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of BLE Module

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global BLE Module Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of BLE Module

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

