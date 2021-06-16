Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Market 2019 Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis Research Report to 2025
The Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
A spark plug is a device for delivering electric current from an ignition system to the combustion chamber of a spark-ignition engine to ignite the compressed fuel/air mixture by an electric spark, while containing combustion pressure within the engine. A glowplug is a heating device used to aid starting diesel engines.
Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug market is expected to grow, on the back of growing increasing automotive production and emission norms. Moreover, growing demand for hybrid vehicles, fluctuating fuel prices and inclination towards engine downsizing are other major factors for growing Spark-Plug & Glow-Plugs market during the forecast period.
The global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Denso
Bosch
Autolite
ACDelco
Borgwarner
Valeo
Magneti Marelli Aftermarket
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Copper
Platinum
Iridium
Metal
Ceramic
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Two-Wheeler
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
