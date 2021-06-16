Automotive Reed Sensors/ Switches Market Recent Study Including Business Growth, Development Factors and Growth Analysis (2019-2025)

The Automotive Reed Sensors/ Switches Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The reed switch is an electrical switch operated by an applied magnetic field.

The growing automobile sector in the Asia-Pacific region, with India and China emerging as automotive part manufacture hubs for the western automobile giants, is expected to drive the market for reed switches in this region. Over the past couple of years, the reed switch market in the Asia-Pacific region has grown rapidly, with a global share of around 35%, followed by North America and Europe. In a nutshell, automobile makers are now focusing on sourcing for more reliable sensors, like that of reed switches that are also economically feasible.

The global Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TE Connectivity

Coto Technology

Littelfuse

OKI Sensor Device

PIC GmbH

SMC Corporation

Standex International

STG Germany GmbH

White Thomas

Comus International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Surface Mount

Through Hole

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches

1.1 Definition of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches

1.2 Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Surface Mount

1.2.3 Through Hole

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

