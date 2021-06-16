Automotive Power Seats Market Trends and Review 2019-2025: Industry Growth Factors, Key Players, Production, Competitive Analysis and Forecast

Global Automotive Power Seats Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. The Automotive Power Seats Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. This report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights.

A power seat in an automobile is a front seat which can be adjusted by using a switch or joystick and a set of small electric motors.

Power seats can be raised or lowered and tilted to suit the comfort of the driver and/or passenger and allow occupants to adjust the seat lumbar or seatback recline, all at the push of a button or flick of a switch.

The global Automotive Power Seats market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Power Seats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Power Seats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Power Seats in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Power Seats manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson Electric

Lear

RECARO

Faurecia

DENSO

Johnson Controls

Toyota Boshoku

TS Tech

Lucid Motors

Bostrom Seating

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Motor Type

Double Motor Type

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Power Seats

1.1 Definition of Automotive Power Seats

1.2 Automotive Power Seats Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Power Seats Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Motor Type

1.2.3 Double Motor Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Power Seats Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Power Seats Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Power Seats Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Power Seats Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Power Seats Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Power Seats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Power Seats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Power Seats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Power Seats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Seats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Power Seats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Power Seats

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Power Seats

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Power Seats

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Power Seats

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Power Seats Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Power Seats

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

