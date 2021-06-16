Automotive Friction Brake System Market 2019-2025: Growing with Technology Development, Industry Trends, Key Manufacturers and Future Projections

The Automotive Friction Brake System Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

Automotive Friction Brake System is used to control and stop the vehicle’s speed to avoid accidents. Disc brakes and drum brakes are two types of friction brakes employed in most automobiles.

The key factors driving the automotive friction brake system include: Growing consumer emphasis on safety, focus on preventive maintenance and stringency in the safety norms. Increase in the lifespan of automobiles due to delay of new vehicle purchase by the majority of customers in the developing economies has boosted the growth of automotive friction brake system market.

The global Automotive Friction Brake System market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Friction Brake System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Friction Brake System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Friction Brake System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Friction Brake System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akebono Braking Industry Corporation

Brembo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

TRW Automotive Holdings

Aisin-Seiki

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Robert Bosch

Halla Mando Corporation

Haldex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Disc Brake

Drum Brake

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Friction Brake System

1.1 Definition of Automotive Friction Brake System

1.2 Automotive Friction Brake System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Friction Brake System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Disc Brake

1.2.3 Drum Brake

1.3 Automotive Friction Brake System Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Friction Brake System Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 LCVs

1.3.4 HCVs

1.4 Global Automotive Friction Brake System Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Friction Brake System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Friction Brake System Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Friction Brake System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Friction Brake System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Friction Brake System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Friction Brake System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Friction Brake System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Friction Brake System Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Friction Brake System

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Friction Brake System

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Friction Brake System

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Friction Brake System

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Friction Brake System Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Friction Brake System

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

