Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market 2019-2025: Growing with Technology Development, Industry Trends, Key Manufacturers and Future Projections

The Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.

NSK Ltd, a Japanese Company has designed the world’s lightest column type Electric Power Steering (EPS), which will contribute to increased fuel efficiency in automobiles.

The simple EPS design compared to hydraulic steering systems, with advantages such as lesser weight, low maintenance, a better response at different speeds, high durability, and lesser fuel consumption, has fuelled the adoption of EPS over hydraulic systems, in turn, driving the market for automotive electric power steering systems. Erratic fuel prices and safety features, such as electronic stability control and ABS integrated with electronic steering systems, are some other factors fuelling demand in this market.

The global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS)

1.1 Definition of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS)

1.2 Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 C-EPS

1.2.3 P-EPS

1.2.4 R-EPS

1.3 Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

