Articulated Bus Market 2019 Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Growth Stimulators Expected to Growth During the Forecast Period 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Articulated public transport is a member of public transport and belongs to the bus. It is usually designed as a single storey and includes two bus compartments. Its large capacity and high passenger capacity make articulated buses often used in rapid transit systems (BRT).

The growing popularity of articulated bus over conventional bus will drive the growth prospects for the global articulated bus market for the next four years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing popularity of bus transit is its cost-effectiveness that provides urban transportation needs such as comfort, reliability, accessibility, and ease of use. In addition, the market is witnessing a high rate of adoption of articulated buses over conventional bus due to the rising investment in bus rapid transit (BRT) systems. Furthermore, the benefits of articulated buses also allow authorities to reduce investment in transit modes like trams, which will again fuel market growth.

The global Articulated Bus market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Articulated Bus market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Articulated Bus in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Articulated Bus manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

Tata Motors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single-decker Bus

Double-decker Bus

Segment by Application

City Traffic

Township Traffic

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Articulated Bus

1.1 Definition of Articulated Bus

1.2 Articulated Bus Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Articulated Bus Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single-decker Bus

1.2.3 Double-decker Bus

1.3 Articulated Bus Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Articulated Bus Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 City Traffic

1.3.3 Township Traffic

1.4 Global Articulated Bus Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Articulated Bus Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Articulated Bus Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Articulated Bus Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Articulated Bus Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Articulated Bus Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Articulated Bus Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Articulated Bus Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Articulated Bus Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Articulated Bus

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Articulated Bus

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Articulated Bus

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Articulated Bus

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Articulated Bus Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Articulated Bus

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

