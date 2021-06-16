Architectural LED Products Market Trends and Review 2019-2025: Industry Growth Factors, Key Players, Production, Competitive Analysis and Forecast

The Architectural LED Products Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

LEDs have many advantages over incandescent light sources, including lower energy consumption, longer lifetime, improved physical robustness, smaller size, and faster switching. Additionally, LED lighting fixtures emit nearly 90% lesser heat than its predecessor.

Some of the key factors driving the demand in the global architectural LED products market are: radical rate of infrastructural development in a number of emerging economies, government initiatives and regulations to promote the usage of products that are energy efficient, and growing awareness among consumers regarding long life-span and other benefits of these products.

On the other hand, substantial initial cost and increasing consumer inclination towards other lighting technology products are a few restraints hindering the prosperity of the architectural LED products market. Nevertheless, the lead analyst suggests that tie-ups with construction companies and real estate builders will provide for chunk of opportunities in the near future.

The global Architectural LED Products market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Architectural LED Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural LED Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Architectural LED Products in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Architectural LED Products manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philip Electronics

Cree Corporation

Osram Opto

Digital Lumens

GE

Toshiba Corp

Dialight

Cooper Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Solar Products

Conventional Products

Segment by Application

Cove Lighting

Wall Washing

In-Ground

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Architectural LED Products

1.1 Definition of Architectural LED Products

1.2 Architectural LED Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural LED Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solar Products

1.2.3 Conventional Products

1.3 Architectural LED Products Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Architectural LED Products Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cove Lighting

1.3.3 Wall Washing

1.3.4 In-Ground

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Architectural LED Products Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Architectural LED Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Architectural LED Products Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Architectural LED Products Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Architectural LED Products Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Architectural LED Products Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Architectural LED Products Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Architectural LED Products Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Architectural LED Products Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Architectural LED Products

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural LED Products

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Architectural LED Products

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Architectural LED Products

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Architectural LED Products Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Architectural LED Products

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

