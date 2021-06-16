Air Suspension Systems Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Air Suspension Systems Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Suspension Systems .

This report studies the global market size of Air Suspension Systems , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Air Suspension Systems Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Air Suspension Systems history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Air Suspension Systems market, the following companies are covered:

Market Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global air suspension systems market can be segmented into three segments: buses & coaches, trailers, and heavy trucks. Heavy trucks accounted for 52.1% volume share in 2017 and the segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR as compared to other two segments. Further, trailers are estimated to have accounted for 30.1% volume share by the end of 2017.

On the basis of sales channel, the global air suspension systems market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Revenue from OEM segment accounted for 84.4% value share in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Key Regions

On the basis of geography, the global air suspension systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, China, South East Asia & Pacific, India and Middle East & Africa. Western Europe is expected to have dominated theAir Suspension Systems market with 32.8% value share in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Growth of the construction sector coupled with the prevalence of government regulations in Europe and other developed regions is expected to drive the growth of air suspension systems in the region. SEA is expected to emerge as one of the lucrative regions in terms of CAGR in the Air Suspension Systems market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Air Suspension Systems market are SAF-HOLLAND S.A., Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., BPW Transpec Pty Ltd., TMC Australia Pty. Ltd., Guangzhou TND Axle Co., Ltd., Meritor, Inc., Wabco Holdings, York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte. Ltd., VDL Weweler-Colaert etc.

