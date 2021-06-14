Yogurt Smoothie Estimated to Discern 2017 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Yogurt Smoothie market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Yogurt Smoothie market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Yogurt Smoothie market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Yogurt Smoothie among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation:

The yogurt smoothies market can be segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, added content, and by regions.

On the basis of product type, yogurt smoothie market can be segmented into two categories, organic smoothies and non-organic smoothies. Due to increasing consumer demand for organic products organic yogurt smoothie market segment is expected to grow at higher rate. Based on the packaging type yogurt smoothies are segmented in three types which includes tetra packs, glass bottles and plastic bottles. Amongst packaging type market segments tetra packs and plastic bottles segment is expected to grab higher market share due to convenience.

Based on the distribution channel, the global smoothie market can be segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, convenience stores, specialist stores and others. Furthermore, based on the fruit content, the yogurt smoothie can be segmented into two broad categories, artificially flavored yogurt smoothies and natural fruits containing yogurt smoothie. Due to increasing health conscious consumers preferring natural fruit based products, market demand for natural fruit based yogurt smoothies is higher.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region, the yogurt market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe , Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. In regional market, North America is considered to have the largest market for yogurt smoothies. Due to the high nutritional value, low sugar content, good shelf life and easy storage property, yogurt smoothie ensures a rapid production rate. Hence, the global yogurt smoothie market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The Yogurt smoothie manufacturers mainly focuses on increasing the nutritional content of the yogurt smoothie by experimenting with unique flavors for enhancing the quality of the product without compromising the shelf life and the natural flavor of the drink. Increasing health concerns amongst people has escalated the market of yogurt smoothies globally. Organic yogurt smoothies gaining popularity as they are free of harmful chemicals and do not contain any artificial additives.

High consumption rate of probiotics and probiotic supplements amongst the sportspersons has is another factor driving growth of the global yogurt smoothie market, as it contains fair amount of probiotics which helps in proper gut functioning. Increasing consumer demand for on-the-go healthy snack options is another major factor fueling growth of the global yogurt smoothie market.

Yogurt Smoothie Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in yogurt smoothie market include Bolthouse farms, Innocent Drinks, Smoothie King, Naked Juice, Tropical Smoothie Café, Boost Juice Bars Ltd., Dr. Smoothie, Stonyfield, Earth’s best and others. Due to increasing popularity of yogurt smoothie as healthy on –the-go snack option, market demand from global consumers is higher and established players are focusing on new product innovations as well as new entries are expected into the market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

