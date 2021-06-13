Automotive Electronics Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026

In this report, the global Automotive Electronics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive electronics market has been segmented into compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, premium passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles. Based on sales channel, OEM and aftermarket are the segments that divide the global automotive electronics market. Application-wise, the market has been bifurcated into advanced driver assistance systems, entertainment, safety systems, body electronics, and powertrain. Geography-wise, the report assesses the growth of the worldwide automotive electronics market across the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Europe, Japan, the Middle East and Africa. Some of the key countries in these regions that contribute substantially to the automotive electronics market are the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic, China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria. The report provides revenue comparison based on vehicle type, sales channel, and application for each of these countries.

Global Automotive Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., ST Microelectronics N.V., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductor NV, OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the leading companies in the worldwide market for automotive electronics. Each of the companies is profiled on the parameters of financials, recent developments, business strategies, and SWOTs.

The study objectives of Automotive Electronics Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Electronics market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Automotive Electronics manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Automotive Electronics market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

