Heart Valve Devices Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2027

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the heart valve devices market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players.

The major players that are profiled in the report include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Medtronic, Neovasc, Inc., Sorin Group (LivaNova PLC), Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., , TTK HealthCare, and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Lepu Medical Group). The emerging players in the global heart valve devices market includes XELTIS, SYMETIS, Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH, and Novostia SA.

The global heart valve devices market has been segmented into:

Global Heart Valve Devices Market, by Type Mechanical Heart Valves Aortic Valves Mitral Valves Biological Heart Valves Aortic Valves Mitral Valves Pulmonary Valves Tricuspid Valves Transcatheter Heart Valves Aortic Valves Mitral Valves Pulmonary Valves

Global Heart Valve Devices Market, by End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Heart Valve Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



