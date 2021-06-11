R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Between 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis .

This report studies the global market size of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

The continuous advancements in cloud computing and data integration solutions are effectively addressing data handling bottlenecks, which involves analyzing a sizeable volume of high-throughput sequence data. Technological advancements in bioinformatics are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to this vertical and hence propel growth of the global NGS data analysis market in the near future.

The introduction of NGS methods combined with their increasing adoption in clinical diagnosis, genomic research, and for personalized treatment of several diseases are bolstering the demand for precise and rapid sequencing interpretation tools and algorithms that can expedite data analysis. Moreover, the scope of sequencing projects is expected to rise due to the high genetic data output and concurrent drop in the prices of sequencing. This has led to an increased demand for elaborate bioinformatics pipeline with advanced and efficient solutions.

However, infrastructural cost for the development of algorithms and software is anticipated to hold back the market’s growth to some extent. Moreover, time-consuming nature of NGS data analysis is also hampering the market’s growth. This, however, will provide lucrative opportunities for commercial service providers to design and develop newer solutions with faster turnaround times.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market: Geographical Outlook

The NGS data analysis market can be analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading market for NGS data analysis due to the presence of some of the established market players in this region. Moreover, the increasing number of NGS research undertakings carried out in Canadian universities is leading to the growth of the NGS data analysis market in this region.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in this market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increasing number of grants received for sequencing projects in the developing countries of this region. Moreover, positive R&D outcomes that are encouraging the inclusion of high-throughput sequencing in clinical diagnosis is anticipated to boost the growth of the NGS data sequencing market in Asia Pacific.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global NGS data analysis market includes Illumina Inc., Ingenuity, Station X Inc., DNAnexus SevenBridges Genomics, Genalice, Congenica, Omicia Inc., WuXiNextCODE, Bluebee, and Edico Genome.

