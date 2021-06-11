Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2023

The global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) across various industries.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

segmented as follows:

By product type

By distribution channel

By region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Starting milk formula

Follow-on milk formula

Toddlers milk formula

Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Specialty store

Supermarkets

Online retail

Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore

Others

Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

North Africa Algeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia

Rest of Middle East Iraq Jordan Lebanon Yemen



The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in xx industry?

How will the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) ?

Which regions are the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

