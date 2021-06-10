Swelling Demand for Apheresis Equipment to Fuel the Growth of the Apheresis Equipment Market Through the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Apheresis Equipment Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Apheresis Equipment market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Apheresis Equipment technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Apheresis Equipment market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The market study bifurcates the global Apheresis Equipment market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

leading players are designing advanced equipment that have automation features and these equipment have large demand in national blood transfusion centers. This has unlocked promising avenues in the market in various regions, especially Africa.

Membrane filter segments have become popular in the filtration of plasma from other cellular components since they are less time-consuming and high-performing devices. In addition, this is preferred over other apheresis kits due to the reduced application of replacement fluids. The manufacturers are exploring lucrative avenues in developed countries of Western Europe and in Japan.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America occupied a considerable market share in 2016 and is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructural facilities, soaring patient awareness of various apheresis procedures, and increased automation in devices.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to rise at a high CAGR owing to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders, rising incidence of cancer, and a large demand for platelet transfusion activities in the emerging markets in regions such as China and India. Furthermore, the rising healthcare spending in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitive Outlook

The apheresis equipment market can be considered as fairly oligopolistic in nature. The leading enterprises are opting for mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Other crucial strategies adopted by the market players are new product launches, forming strategic alliances, and investing in R&D activities to gain a stronghold in the global apheresis equipment market. Besides this, several players are shifting their focus towards emerging nations such as China, Brazil, and India to capitalize on large unmet needs. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd, Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Therakos, Inc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Apheresis Equipment market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Apheresis Equipment market.

