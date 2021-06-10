Rise in Prevalence of Depression that Boosts the Growth of Gas Meters Market In Industry

The “Gas Meters Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative gas meters for residential as well as commercial customers in the market. Furthermore, they are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share. For instance, in February 2017, Zenner a prominent gas meter provider, entered into a partnership with Germany based SmartMakers, which provides customers with IoT networks to develop new IoT solutions and add digital products and services to its portfolios.

The gas meters market has been segmented as below:

Global Gas Meters Market, by Technology

Standard Meters

Smart Meters

Global Gas Meters Market, by Type

Diaphragm meter

Rotary meter

Turbine meter

Ultrasonic meter

Others

Global Gas Meters Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Gas Meters Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald