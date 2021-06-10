Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2017 – 2025

Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Pigmented Lesion Treatment industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Pigmented Lesion Treatment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Pigmented Lesion Treatment market covering all important parameters.

Trends and Opportunities

A spectrum of medications, therapies, and laser treatment are available today that can effectively treat and clear pigmented lesion marks. Pharmaceutical companies are striving to introduce non-invasive line of treatment that can effectively reduce the visible flaws of the condition. These novel medications are safe, reliable, and easy to administer. In addition, many of the novel therapies are capable of clearing secondary skin issues that arise out of pigmented lesion.

Clinical trials and research initiatives by scientific organization and pharma companies are underway to introduce new line of medications and technologically advanced devices with increased efficacy. For example, in 2014, Lutronic Corporation introduced Lutronic XT Q-Switched, doubled frequency laser. The system includes several treatment application such as tattoo removal, pigmented lesion, melisma, skin-rejuvenation, and pore-size reduction.

Growth of IPL devices product segment is likely to bode well for pigmented lesion treatment market. IPL devices currently represent close to 50% of the market and is poised for a sound growth rate through 2025.

Dermatology clinics are likely to continue to offer attractive opportunities to the pigmented lesion treatment market.

Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Market Potential

Introduction of new line of medication and therapies for pigmented lesion have been the focus of pharmaceutical companies and vendors in the medical aesthetics market. For instance, in 2014, Syneron Medical Ltd. introduced PicoWay picosecond device for pigmented lesion and tattoo removal at the 23rd session of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Amsterdam.

Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is anticipated to remain the leading market for pigmented lesion treatment over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Vis-à-vis revenue, the region is anticipated to remain at the forefront among other key regions for pigmented lesion treatment. This is mainly because of high consumer awareness regarding availability of a host of treatment for pigmented lesions. Widespread availability of advanced skin therapies and high spending on therapies that are related to skin and beauty account for the lead position of North America pigmented lesion market. High uptake of skincare therapies among the elderly to look younger and reduce flaws in the skin are key factors behind the growth of this market.

Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Competitive Outlook

Leading companies operating in the global market for pigmented lesion treatment are Alma Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Fotona d.d., Solta Medical Inc., EL.En S.p.A, Cynosure Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Cutera Inc. The prominence of these companies is owing to therapeutics and product offerings for pigmented lesion treatment. Each of the companies are profiled for their business attributes of product portfolio, financial standing, recent developments, and SWOTs.

