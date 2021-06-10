Forklift Trucks Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Forklift Trucks Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Forklift Trucks .

This report studies the global market size of Forklift Trucks , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Forklift Trucks Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Forklift Trucks history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Forklift Trucks market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation

The report segments the global forklift truck market on the basis of criteria such as type, technology, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into warehouse forklift truck and counterbalance forklift truck. Based on technology, the global forklift truck market is segmented into electric-powered and internal combustion engine powered. Presently, the segment of counterbalance forklifts accounts for the dominant share in the overall market, thanks to their ability to maneuver easily and availability of different variants of engines powering these machines.

Geographically, the market for forklift trucks has been examined for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The market in Asia Pacific is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market, thanks chiefly to the expansive and steadily growing building construction and infrastructure development industry in the region. The region is estimated to remain at the helm of most promising opportunities for the market in the future years and is expected to also advance as a key manufacturer of these machines.

Global Forklift Trucks Market: Competitive Dynamics

It has been noted that the global forklift truck market features a largely competitive vendor landscape owing to the presence of only a handful of large vendors and several small-scale companies. Companies compete on the basis of product features, product costing, and their capability of reaching emerging economies, which are currently the most promising consumers for the market. To outperform peers, companies are more focused on the development of technologically more advanced and automated machineries.

Some of the leading companies in the market are HYTSU Group, Anhui Forklift Group Co., Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Jungheinrich group, Doosan Industrial Vehicles, Godrej & Boyce, HUBTEX Maschinenbau, Hyundai Heavy Industries, CLARK, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Toyota Industries, Komatsu, Combilift, Hangcha Group, Tailift Group, and UniCarriers.

