Weathering Steel Market To Surpass a Value Of US$ XX By The End Of 2018 – 2028

Arcelor Mittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Tata Steel

Posco, SSAB AB

JFE Steel Corporation

Bluescope Steel Limited

HBIS Group

Zahner Company

These players are adopting organic growth strategies such as mergers and accusations and market collaboration in order to stay ahead in the electronic article surveillance market in the coming few years.

Weathering Steel Market: Key Trends

The global weathering steel market is projected to grow at significant pace from 2019 to 2027. This is mainly because of the several favorable properties of weathering steel such as high strength and increased corrosion resistant. Weathering steel is an ideal choice for bridge construction because of their increased shelf life.

In addition to this, owing to the extraordinary appeal of weathering steel they are increasingly used for architectures and designers for both the outdoor and architectural construction. This is another factor expected to boost the weathering steel market.

However, high costs of weathering steel and easy availability of cheaper substitutes are some other factors likely to hamper growth of the weathering steel market.

Moreover, rise in investments from both public and private sectors, favorable government initiatives, and rising demand for steels with a longer shelf life & low maintenance are some of the prominent factors expected to swell demands for the weathering steel market in the fourth coming years.

Weathering Steel Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the weathering steel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum share in the weathering steel market. This is mainly due to the growing real estate industry along with unprecedented increase in urbanization and industrialization in the region.

