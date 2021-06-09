The Surging Demand for Fast Food in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Fast Food Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Fast Food Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

market dynamics is expected to see a significant transformation in terms of market’s growth prospects across key regional markets; developed regions such as North America and Europe, which were previously considered high-growth markets, are expected to show slow growth and Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the one with the most promise.

Global Fast Food Market: Market Potential

The North America market for fast food products, despite witnessing growth at an exponential rate in the fast food market’s early years, still remains large and lucrative. However, an evident shift in consumer preferences is swiftly weakening the overall promise of the fast food market in the region. In the next few years, Asia Pacific is expected to be the key driver of the global fast food market. A rapidly rising population of consumers with busy lifestyles, high disposable incomes, and keenness to explore world cuisines are some of the factors leading to ample growth opportunities for the fast food industry in the region.

Several global fast food giants are keen to enter into this densely populated and highly opportune market, which also happens to be one of the most active regions in the world when it comes to expansion of international franchises. Owing to factors such as regional integration and the ever-rising scale of globalization, many fast food franchises have been observing immense success. In the next few years as well, the fast food market will be driven in the region on the back of a rapidly rising young population with immensely busy lifestyles, high disposable incomes, and changing food preferences.

Global Fast Food Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical perspective, the global fast food market is presently dominated by North America and Asia Pacific. These two regions collectively command a massive share in the global market in terms of overall consumption and production of fast food products. While the market in North America is expected to witness a downturn in terms of demand in the next few years, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness expansion at an immense pace in the next few years. The Europe market, similar to North America, is expected to witness growth at a slow pace owing to the increased focus on consumption of natural and home-made foods.

Global Fast Food Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for fast food products features a highly competitive, dynamic, and fragmented vendor landscape. In a bid to win back consumers in developed economies, companies are switching to natural ingredients, organic produce, and naturally-grown meats to increase the health quotient of popular fast food varieties. To establish businesses in developing economies, strategies such as quick-fire international expansion, product innovations, and upgrades in dining experience are being employed by leading companies. Some of the key players operating in the global fast food market are Wendy’s International Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., McDonald’s Corporation, Doctor’s Associates Inc., Domino’s Pizza Inc., Burger King Worldwide Inc., and Yum! Brands Inc.

